March 21, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 12

As Sasol’s huge petrochemical project lifts Southwest Louisiana, an environmental justice community dissolves in its shadow

Volume 94 | Issue 12
Petrochemicals

Mossville’s end

As Sasol’s huge petrochemical project lifts Southwest Louisiana, an environmental justice community dissolves in its shadow

Scientists debate the best way to tame toxic algal blooms

Cutting phosphorus pollution makes lakes clear again, but some experts are calling for nitrogen cuts too

Brewing up an analytical services firm

A surge in craft beers gives rise to a niche market for analytical chemistry

  • C&EN profiles SK Biotek, drug ingredients maker

    Drawing on its parent company’s oil refining experience, the South Korean custom drug manufacturer steers its customers toward continuous processes

  • Business

    How BASF is transforming its 150th year celebrations into R&D projects

    German chemical giant is capitalizing on the output of its anniversary brainstorming sessions

  • Biological Chemistry

    A conversation with Christina Smolke

    The synthetic biology pioneer discusses how she reprogrammed yeast to produce opioids.

