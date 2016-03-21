… As Asahi Kasei centralizes R&D

Asahi Kasei will spend $26 million to consolidate the research activities at its site in Mizushima, Japan. About 150 researchers who now work in two different parts of the site will be joined after Asahi completes construction of a six-floor facility in the summer of 2017. The firm will also renovate facilities in an adjacent building. Asahi expects that putting researchers together will facilitate collaboration in the fields of catalysts, processes, and new materials.
