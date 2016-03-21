Call for papers: NORM 2016

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2016 Northwest Regional Meeting, which will be held June 26–29 at the Egan Center in Anchorage.
The meeting will highlight environmental chemistry in the Arctic, drug discovery and neurochemistry, and computational chemistry. The final program summary will be published in C&EN this spring; the online program will be available on May 23.
Abstracts are due on April 11. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit norm2016.sites.acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter