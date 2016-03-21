Chemical technician award to Brian McCauley

Brian McCauley, an associate investigator in the Corporate Center for Analytical Sciences at DuPont Science & Innovation, is the winner of the 2016 National Chemical Technician Award. The award, presented by the ACS Division of Chemical Technicians, honors excellence and professionalism among technicians, operators, analysts, and other applied chemical technology professionals.
At DuPont, McCauley has provided polymer analysis to address business needs throughout the value chain, from early-stage R&D to manufacturing support. He has also provided product troubleshooting and competitor analysis for many DuPont businesses. In addition, McCauley has developed and implemented various novel size-exclusion-based liquid chromatography methods and provided interaction-based separations analysis to numerous biopolymer research projects.
McCauley was presented with a plaque recognizing his award during the Division of Chemical Technicians luncheon at the ACS national meeting in San Diego in March.
