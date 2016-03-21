Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in pictures

March 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

 

 

‘Millefiori’
Brightly colored abstract art.
Credit: Fabian Oefner

Swiss artist Fabian Oefner created a stunning series of watercolors called “Millefiori” with the help of magnetism. He simply added bright watercolors on top of a small dish filled with an oozy black magnetic substance called ferrofluid—a mixture containing oil and nanoparticles of magnetic substances such as iron oxides. When Oefner runs a magnet under the dish, the nanoparticles get magnetized, pushing and pulling each other around such that the ferrofluid creates peaks (black ridges and dots poking out of the paint) and valleys (troughs holding the paint). Even in these small droplets, which are about 1 cm wide, the oil and water don’t mix, resulting in the division of the watercolors and oily ferrofluid. —Manny Morone

Crashing out
A white cloud crashes into a clear colorless solution.
Credit: Yan Liang/University of Science & Technology of China/BeautifulChemistry.net

In a double-displacement reaction, two sets of ionic chemical pairs switch partners. The reaction of silver nitrate with sodium chloride forms a white solid because, although both starting materials are very soluble in water, silver chloride, one of the products, is mostly insoluble. As silver chloride forms, it crashes out of solution, clouding the liquid. Meanwhile, soluble NaNO3, the other product, stays dissolved. Here is the full chemical reaction: AgNO3 (aqueous) + NaCl (aqueous) → AgCl (solid) + NaNO3 (aqueous) This photograph is from a series of illustrated chemical demonstrations available at beautifulchemistry.net. —Craig Bettenhausen

Elemental gift shop
A bismuth crystal with characteristic stepped shape and iridescent finish.
Credit: Submitted by Kylie Jespersen

Reader Kylie Jespersen bought this bismuth crystal at a Little America gift shop in Wyoming. “When I saw it, I was so excited and I knew I had to get one,” she says. “It was the very first pure element that I had found.” Bismuth’s stepped crystallization patterns, iridescent colors, affordable price, and low toxicity make it a popular start to many element collections. —Craig Bettenhausen

To enter our photo contest, visit cen.chempics.org or e-mail CENChemPics@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Gallium gets a close-up
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: More than meets the iodine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal from the past

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE