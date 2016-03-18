Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

DiCE debuts with major Sanofi pact

Company’s technology enables small molecules to disrupt protein-protein interactions

by Lisa M. Jarvis
March 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

After two years of operating under the radar, DiCE Molecules has stepped into the spotlight with $50 million in backing from Sanofi. Based on technology from the labs of Stanford University biochemist Pehr Harbury, DiCE is developing small molecules that disrupt protein-protein interactions—a job currently delegated to biologics.

Sanofi wants to tap DiCE’s ability to use “directed chemical evolution” to find natural-product-like molecules that can wedge into the sizable gaps between proteins. The partners will develop drug candidates against up to 12 targets selected by Sanofi.

Harbury’s technology builds on the concept of DNA-encoded libraries (DELs), which are created by applying traditional combinatorial chemistry techniques to chemical building blocks decorated with a specific piece of DNA. The resulting libraries are washed over a protein target, and the identity of the “hits” is determined by sequencing the DNA tags.

Although DNA is a useful bar code, Harbury wanted to use it in the way nature intended: as a recipe for making molecules. The biochemist embeds 20-base-pair-long regions carrying the instructions for chemical steps within a longer piece of DNA; that DNA is then put through a router that directs split-pool synthesis of small molecules.

A vast library is generated and, as with a DEL, is washed over a protein to see whether any molecules stick. But instead of simply sequencing the DNA to unveil the identity of the hits, DiCE amplifies and retranslates that winning DNA to facilitate another round of panning for hits. This process is repeated, sometimes three or four times. DiCE ends up with an enriched pool of hits with less “junk” and compounds with better pharmacological properties than a DEL delivers, says CEO J. Kevin Judice.

The technology behind DiCE incubated in Harbury’s labs for more than a decade. Judice and Phil Patten, the firm’s chief scientific officer, had stayed in touch with Harbury since the three were postdocs in Peter Schultz’s labs at the University of California, Berkeley. When Harbury was finally ready to commercialize his platform, Patten left his job at DuPont and convinced Judice, a veteran of three biotech firms, to sign on.

The company was formed in 2014 with the support of a group of angel investors. The five-year pact with Sanofi gives the biotech firm financial stability, a good set of targets to test-drive its technology against, and access to resources that could speed up its drug development efforts, Judice says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Shape Therapeutics raises $112 million series B for RNA-based gene therapies
Amgen to acquire Denmark’s Nuevolution
Data storage worth $50 million for Twist

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE