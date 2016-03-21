Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Fine chemical makers invest

New York City’s DCAT meeting is venue for numerous announcements

by Michael McCoy
March 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Fermion
Fermion added this high-potency API facility last year.
A picture of a Fermion API plant in Finland.
Credit: Fermion
Fermion added this high-potency API facility last year.

The Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association’s annual dinner, an event that’s been called the largest black-tie gathering in New York City, was held last week for the 90th time, at the Waldorf Astoria New York hotel .

Suppliers of chemistry and other services to the pharmaceutical industry were there in force for meetings with customers and to announce investments in new capabilities and manufacturing capacity.

The Swiss firm Dottikon Exclusive Synthesis said it would spend more than $100 million over the next two years to add process development and production capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) at its site in Dottikon, Switzerland. The investment will bring 100 jobs and include a four-story lab and office building.

The Finnish company Fermion said it will spend about $33 million, the largest investment in its history, to add 76 m3 of reactor capacity to its current volume of 320 m3. One-third of the new capacity will be for highly potent APIs requiring specialized containment.

Ampac Fine Chemicals said it will invest more than $40 million this year to expand capacity and enhance infrastructure at its main site in Rancho Cordova, Calif., and a newer site in La Porte, Texas. “AFC is witnessing robust customer demand for our core technologies,” said CEO Aslam Malik.

Laurus Synthesis announced the purchase of Mettler Toledo reaction optimization and process design equipment for its Woburn, Mass., site. President Stuart Needleman said the tools will enhance Laurus’s capabilities around the design of experiments, process understanding, and safety.

And AAIPharma Services/Cambridge Major Laboratories held a press conference to reveal a name change to Alcami. The company was formed in late 2013 through the merger of AAI and CML, whose initials are the basis for the new name.

Stephan Kutzer, a former Lonza executive who became Alcami’s CEO in August 2014, said he brought in a new team of managers, many from Lonza, to integrate the two firms into a Western provider of services including analytical chemistry, API synthesis, and finished-dose drug production for small to medium-sized drug firms. “We are the local partner for these guys,” he said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flamma gains a North American foothold near Philadelphia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Small molecules hold sway at DCAT Week
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Optimism reigned at drug conference

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE