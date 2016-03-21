Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Lab safety guidance

March 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

The article “Teaching Safely” (C&EN, Nov. 23, 2015, page 37) discusses a ghastly 2006 high school chemistry class accident involving flammable solvents and describes various steps that have been taken to avoid such accidents. In the past 15 years, at least 22 students and four teachers have suffered burns, most of them severe, as a result of demonstrations that incorporated methanol solutions. Yet flame tests that can identify various metallic ions by the colors produced in their emission spectra can be done very safely using saturated aqueous solutions of these salts, as described in an excellent teaching procedure and lesson plan complete with questions for students written by Deborah Dogancay (http://bit.ly/1X8RaMN).

These many accidents, especially the one described in C&EN, are each a tragedy and a blot on the reputation of chemical education. I believe that an effective action by C&EN would be to reprint the article together with the Dogancay teaching procedure and lesson plan in a format that ACS members could send to their local high school or middle school for their information.

Manfred E. Wolff
Laguna Beach, Calif.

Nobody seems to want to give the obvious answer to the question of how to make chemistry classroom demonstrations and experiments safer: Stop doing classroom demonstrations altogether, or at least any that ought to be in a hood. These demos are often done to show how “fun” chemistry is, when the truth is that it is serious science.

And there is simply no need to do these as live demos. A video of a demo done safely in a laboratory is a much better option than trying to do pyrotechnics live in front of a class. I have yet to hear of anyone dying from watching a video.

By the way, this is hardly a new problem (J. Chem. Educ. 1994, DOI: 10.1021/ed071p109).

Lee J. Silverberg
Schuylkill Haven, Pa.

Editor’s note: To assist educators, C&EN and ACS released an infographic illustrating new National Fire Protection Association guidance for conducting demonstrations and experiments, as well as a video showing how to conduct flame tests using aqueous salt solutions. The resources are available at cenm.ag/labdemo.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fire injuries prompt CSB to push again on classroom chemical safety
Learning Lessons From Methanol Flash Fires
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Classroom Fires During Science Demonstrations Spark Concern

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE