Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Lawmakers call for more NSF support

by Andrea Widener
March 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The National Science Foundation needs $8 billion in fiscal 2017 to ensure that the U.S. remains competitive in the global economy, a pair of congressmen say. Reps. G. K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) and David McKinley (R-W.Va.) are circulating a letter that asks their fellow House of Representatives members to support increased funding for NSF. They propose $8 billion, a figure slightly above the President’s fiscal 2017 budget request and 7.2% higher than the agency’s fiscal 2016 appropriation of $7.5 billion. “We feel this amount is the minimum level of funding needed to prepare future generations to help our nation remain a world economic leader and to reflect the rising costs of research,” their letter says. Their goal may be a challenge because House Republican appropriators last week put forward a budget proposal that calls for steep funding cuts across the government. The letter writers may have their constituents at heart: McKinley’s district includes West Virginia University, and Butterfield’s is home to Duke University and part of North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Universities Ask Congress To Stop Mandatory Cuts
America Competes Act Renewal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama Pledges Support For R&D

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE