New members elected To NAE

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) elected 80 new members and 22 foreign associates in February. This brings the total U.S. membership to 2,275 and foreign associate membership to 232.
Individuals are elected to NAE on the basis of outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education. Of those elected, 21 are scientists who work in chemistry-related areas or are members of the American Chemical Society.
They are Zhenan Bao, Stanford University; Emily A. Carter, Princeton University; Thomas Connelly, American Chemical Society; Juan J. de Pablo, University of Chicago; Michael F. Doherty, University of California, Santa Barbara; Fiona M. Doyle, UC Berkeley; William A. Hawkins III, Immucor; Teh C. Ho, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering; Kristina M. Johnson, Cube Hydro Partners; Brian D. Kelley, Genentech; Peter S. Kim, Stanford; James B. Rawlings, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Ann Beal Salamone, Rochal Industries; José G. Santiesteban, ExxonMobil Research & Engineering; Bridget R. Scanlon, University of Texas, Austin; David L. Sedlak, UC Berkeley; K. R. Sridhar, Bloom Energy; Yongkui Sun, Merck & Co.; Chris G. Van de Walle, UC Santa Barbara; David A. Weitz, Harvard University; and Jennifer L. West, Duke University.
Three foreign associate members also fall into this group: Lei Jiang, Beihang University and Chinese Academy of Sciences; Rui Luis Reis, University of Minho, Guimarães, Portugal; and Molly Shoichet, University of Toronto.
