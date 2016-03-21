Re: “Helping flowers last longer”

Reader Janet Seymour appreciated February’s Periodic Graphics and its tips for ensuring the longevity of bouquets.
Always wondered why flowers last much longer if in a vase of lemonade. Sugars and acidified.
@JanetSeymour via Twitter
Editor’s note: To assist educators, C&EN and ACS released an infographic illustrating new National Fire Protection Association guidance for conducting demonstrations and experiments, as well as a video showing how to conduct flame tests using aqueous salt solutions. The resources are available at cenm.ag/labdemo.
