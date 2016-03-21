Re: “It’s time for positive action on negative results”

The recent Perspectives calling for researchers to publish negative results resonated with readers.
As a Ph.D. student, I am certainly in favor of this. I’ve spent at least six months of my Ph.D. trying to do different things that didn’t work, and only after talking to people in a similar field at conferences did I find that there are many people who have tried and failed at the same thing
Sonia Olejarz via Facebook
Isn’t that what an expert is ... someone who has made all of the mistakes?
John Compton via Facebook
As Faraday said, it doesn’t matter if it’s right or wrong if it clears the way for progress.
Jacob Cox via Facebook
Editor’s note: To assist educators, C&EN and ACS released an infographic illustrating new National Fire Protection Association guidance for conducting demonstrations and experiments, as well as a video showing how to conduct flame tests using aqueous salt solutions. The resources are available at cenm.ag/labdemo.
