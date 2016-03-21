Roche and Blueprint pursue immunotherapy

Roche will pay Blueprint Medicines $45 million up front as part of a broad pact to develop small-molecule cancer immunotherapies. Roche has the option to license up to five small molecules targeting immunokinases, proteins that play a role in regulating immune cells’ response. Blueprint is tasked with early development of the drug candidates, and Roche can buy into each program after Phase I data are available. Blueprint could secure close to $1 billion more in option and milestone fees if Roche licenses all five programs.
