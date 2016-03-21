Shire takes on an ex-Cubist site

Shire has leased two of the three former Cubist Pharmaceuticals buildings in Lexington, Mass. Merck & Co. bought Cubist in early 2015 and subsequently shuttered early research at the antibiotics firm. That closure provided an opportunity for Shire, which according to an official has seen its headcount in Massachusetts grow by 700 people. “Given this growth, Shire continues to review our corporate, R&D, and manufacturing space needs,” the official says. Shire gained a research center in Cambridge, Mass., through its acquisition of Baxalta.
