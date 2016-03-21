Southern Chemist Award to S. Michael Angel, call for nominations

S. Michael Angel, the Fred M. Weissman Palmetto Chair in Chemical Ecology at the University of South Carolina, is the recipient of the 2015 Southern Chemist Award sponsored by the ACS Memphis Section. The award is given annually to honor outstanding researchers who have brought recognition to the South by their activities and accomplishments.
Angel’s research focuses on applications of spectroscopy to extreme environments, such as deep-ocean hydrothermal vents, and planetary exploration. He is a member of the SuperCam science team for the upcoming Mars 2020 mission.
Nominations are being sought for the 2016 Southern Chemist Award. Nominees should be U.S. citizens, have worked in the South at least 10 years, and have at least a 10-year record of accomplishment. In addition, nominees must have actively participated in ACS events and brought recognition to the South through their work.
Nominations should consist of a letter containing biographical details and a brief account of the nominee’s technical accomplishments, a curriculum vitae, a publication and patent list, a list of ACS activities, and two seconding letters from individuals not at the nominee’s place of employment.
E-mail pdf files of nominations and supporting materials by June 1 to cafierom@rhodes.edu. Alternatively, send six copies of all materials to Mauricio Cafiero at Rhodes College, Department of Chemistry, 2000 North Parkway, Memphis, TN 38112. Materials must be postmarked by June 1.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter