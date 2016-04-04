Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

April 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Kemira will spend up to $70 million to expand sodium chlorate capacity at its site in Joutseno, Finland, by fourth-quarter 2017. Nordic consumption of the bleaching agent is growing, Kemira says, due to recent pulp mill expansions and other planned projects.

Arsenal Capital Partners, a private equity firm, is buying and combining three U.S. makers of foam material for bedding and upholstery. To be known as Elite Foam Solutions, the business will operate 10 production facilities supplying polyurethane and other foam materials.

Teijin will spend $13 million to expand capacity for p-aramid fiber at its plant in Matsuyama, Japan. The material is used in protective clothing, in ropes and cables, and as reinforcement in automotive rubber parts.

Chevron Phillips Chemical is moving forward with plans to expand its 50,000-metric-ton-per-year poly α-olefins plant in Baytown, Texas, by 20%. The company expects to complete the project, meant to meet demand for high-performance lubricants, next year.

Dow Chemical has signed an agreement with the Argentina firm Invap to build a wind farm in Cerro Policía, Argentina. The partners envisage a $123 million, multistage project to erect 20 wind turbines that together put out 50 MW of power.

Asahi Kasei and PeptiDream have agreed to collaborate on the discovery and development of nonstandard peptides, including novel amino acids, that may be effective against multiple targets. Tokyo-based PeptiDream has developed a technology to rapidly generate nonstandard peptide libraries.

Ariad Pharmaceuticals will eliminate about 20% of its workforce, mostly at its Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, as part of a strategic review. About 90 jobs will be cut, leaving the firm with 380 employees.

Roche has won FDA approval for an investigational test to screen blood donations for the Zika virus. The test, which uses nucleic acid extraction followed by PCR detection, will allow Puerto Rico to resume collecting blood donations, FDA says.

Emulate has raised $28 million in a round of financing to support development of its Organs-on-Chips. The technology allows drug researchers to use a silicon chip emulation of organs in lieu of cell culture- and animal-based experimentation.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BioNTech unveils vaccine manufacturing kit for Africa
COVID-19 vaccine plant planned for Senegal
MacroGenics, Servier Form Antibody Pact

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE