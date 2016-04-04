Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 4, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 14

How three partnerships are riding the drug development road

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 14
All Issues

Drug Development

Three stories of pharmaceutical outsourcing

How three partnerships are riding the drug development road

Scientists search for death’s aroma

Identifying the unique volatile compounds emanating from human corpses could aid cadaver searches after natural disasters and in homicide cases

Steering nanomotors toward applications

Researchers are exposing the tiny machines to new environments, but will these motors ever leave the lab?

  • Environment

    Will chemists tilt their heads for virtual reality?

    The technology is creeping toward commodity status, bringing with it the prospect of immersive molecular visualization

  • Environment

    The role of chemistry in the American energy revolution

    Perspectives: Surging oil and natural gas production promises a continuing resurgence in U.S. manufacturing, with benefits for years to come

  • Business

    Volatility returns to petrochemicals

    At the IHS conference in Houston, analysts warned attendees about low oil prices and an uncertain economy

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Why whiskey doesn’t have a ring to it

The spirit’s components encourage wayward drops to dry evenly, unlike coffee’s ring-forming behavior

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
image

