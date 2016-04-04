Three stories of pharmaceutical outsourcing

April 4, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 14
How three partnerships are riding the drug development road
How three partnerships are riding the drug development road
Identifying the unique volatile compounds emanating from human corpses could aid cadaver searches after natural disasters and in homicide cases
Researchers are exposing the tiny machines to new environments, but will these motors ever leave the lab?
The technology is creeping toward commodity status, bringing with it the prospect of immersive molecular visualization
Perspectives: Surging oil and natural gas production promises a continuing resurgence in U.S. manufacturing, with benefits for years to come
At the IHS conference in Houston, analysts warned attendees about low oil prices and an uncertain economy
The spirit’s components encourage wayward drops to dry evenly, unlike coffee’s ring-forming behavior