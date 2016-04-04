Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

More EPA oversight of waste disposal wells recommended

by Jessica Morrison
April 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA has not sufficiently overseen a type of underground injection well used to dispose of wastewater from oil and gas production, says a recent report from the Government Accountability Office. These wells, which are regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act and managed by EPA or states, include some oil and gas recovery wells, disposal wells for oil and gas wastewater, and storage wells for liquid petroleum products. According to GAO, the investigative arm of Congress, EPA has not consistently collected enough information about inspections or enforcement activities “to assess whether the programs are effectively protecting underground sources of drinking water.” In its response to the report, EPA said oversight and data management were long-term challenges and that the agency is in the process of modernizing its well inventory and compliance data collection. GAO recommends that EPA require reporting of well-specific inspection data, clarify requirements for enforcement activity reporting, and evaluate human or other resources needed to oversee the program.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Suit seeks tougher regulation of oil, gas drilling waste
Enviros To Sue EPA Over Fracking Inaction
Superfund Alternatives Need Better Guidance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE