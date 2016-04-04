Glucarate output exceeds projections

Montana-based Rivertop Renewables says its first commercial production of sodium glucarate from sugar has exceeded expected plant capacity by 15%. Rivertop makes the biodegradable salt via chemical oxidation at a plant operated by DTI in Danville, Va. The companies say the facility, which started up in August 2015, now has the capacity to make 4 million kg per year of sodium glucarate. Rivertop plans to sell the output for use in products including dishwasher detergent and corrosion inhibitors.
