Honeywell licenses low-GWP refrigerant

Honeywell has licensed India’s Navin Fluorine International technology to make hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-1234yf, an automobile air conditioning fluid with low global warming potential (GWP). Small-scale production in India by the end of this year will help satisfy growing demand for the new refrigerant, which replaces the high-GWP hydrofluorocarbon-134a (see page 14). Honeywell also has a supply agreement with Japan’s Asahi Glass and expects to open its own HFO-1234yf plant next year in Geismar, La. Together with its suppliers, Honeywell says, it is investing $300 million to increase HFO-1234yf availability. Competitor Chemours is planning a $178 million plant in Texas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter