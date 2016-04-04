Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Ironclad fluoroemulsion boosts MRI sensitivity

Paramagnetic iron-binding perfluoropolyether system boosts cellular detection over gadolinium-based systems

by Stephen K. Ritter
April 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Magnetic resonance imaging has become a critical technology in medical diagnostics, and chemists continue to devise new types of MRI contrast agents. In one of the latest examples, a team led by Eric T. Ahrens, Roger Y. Tsien, and Alexander A. Kislukhin of the University of California, San Diego, has created a paramagnetic fluorinated nanoemulsion with embedded metal ions that provides up to a fivefold boost in sensitivity over previously reported 19F MRI cellular detection systems (Nat. Mater. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nmat4585). The researchers first crafted a metal-binding fluorinated compound by introducing β-diketone groups to the ends of a perfluoropolyether precursor. They then emulsified this fluorinated oil (yellow) in an aqueous solution containing a commercial surfactant. The researchers next added various transition and lanthanide metals, which were bound by the diketonate groups. In a surprise finding, the team observed that iron(III) provided the best MRI sensitivity, surpassing that of gadolinium(III), which typically provides the best image contrast for conventional 1H MRI. Kislukhin says the intended use of the new nanoemulsion is for labeling therapeutic stem cells and immune cells to track their movement via 19F MRI once the cells are implanted in a patient, which the team demonstrated in mice.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultrabright fluorescent label improves assay speed and sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boosting NMR sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorinated Nanoparticles Enable Multimodal Imaging

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE