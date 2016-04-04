Metabolix looks to large scale again

Metabolix and the South Korean amino acid specialist CJ CheilJedang are looking to establish large-scale manufacturing of Metabolix’s biobased polyhydroxyalkanoate polymers. The companies are considering the construction of a 10,000-metric-ton-per-year PHA plant at CJ’s Fort Dodge, Iowa, facility, where the firm already makes lysine. Metabolix had a PHA production joint venture with Archer Daniels Midland in Clinton, Iowa, but ADM shuttered the plant in 2012 due to meager sales. Metabolix subsequently shifted its marketing focus to specialized applications of the polymers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter