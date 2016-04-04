Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Microneedles patch into skin cancer

Patch allows for targeted delivery of nanoparticles loaded with promising drug

by Matt Davenport
April 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A fluorescence micrograph shows the microneedles loaded with nanoparticle drugs.
Credit: Nano Lett.
Fluorescence imaging shows the needle patch, with the nanoparticles glowing green in the tips.

Researchers have designed a patch full of microscopic needles that inject therapeutic nanoparticles loaded with a promising immunotherapy directly into melanomas (Nano Lett. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.5b05030).

The nanoparticle formulation of the drug, an antibody known as anti-PD1, suppressed tumors more effectively in mice compared with conventional intravenous injections, reports the research team from North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Anti-PD1 inhibits the melanoma’s ability to avoid the body’s immune system. Ligands on melanoma cells bind to programmed cell death protein 1, or PD1, on the surface of T cells, effectively short-circuiting immune responses. If anti-PD1 binds to PD1 first, however, it disables the cancer’s defense.

But anti-PD1 can stimulate attacks against healthy cells as well, possibly ­leading to autoimmune disorders, including type 1 diabetes, says team leader Zhen Gu.

The team’s microneedle patch localizes the therapeutic to tissue affected by the melanoma, and the nanoparticle formulation allows for a sustained release of the drug, he explains. In the particles, anti-PD1 is encased in a matrix of modified dextran. The matrix also encapsulates glucose oxidase enzymes, which convert blood glucose into gluconic acid. The resulting acid degrades the modified dextran particles, releasing the anti-PD1 continuously over several days.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE