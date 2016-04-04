Sanofi names new head of research

Sanofi has appointed Yong-Jun Liu as head of research. Liu has 25 years of drug research experience, most recently at AstraZeneca’s MedImmune unit. Earlier he held research management positions at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he chaired the department of immunology, and Schering-Plough. His research has led to the development of key drug targets in immunology, allergy, and oncology, Sanofi says. Liu will report to Elias Zerhouni, Sanofi’s president of global R&D.
