Snapdragon gets new lab and CEO

Snapdragon Chemistry, a developer of continuous flow chemistry methods for manufacturing, is expanding. The company and its partner Zaiput Flow Technologies, which develops flow chemistry equipment, are in new labs at the same Cambridge, Mass., location. Snapdragon also has completed an investment round and will expand in areas including process analytical technologies and computational modeling. At the same time, the company is recruiting more scientists and engineers. And Matthew Bio, who was hired as chief scientific officer in September 2015, has been named president and CEO. He succeeds cofounder and MIT chemistry professor Timothy Jamison (see page 4), who continues to serve as chairman.
