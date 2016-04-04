Two specialist biotechs step out

Iterum Therapeutics is launching with a focus on differentiated anti-infectives. The firm raised $40 million in a first round of venture capital financing and has licensed a compound from what it calls a top-tier multinational company. Iterum’s CEO, Corey Fishman, was an executive with the antibiotics firm Durata Therapeutics, which was sold to Actavis in 2014. Meanwhile, the pain specialist Centrexion Therapeutics just acquired a pipeline of non-opioid pain treatments from Boehringer Ingelheim. Headed by former Pfizer CEO Jeff Kindler, Centrexion has raised $58 million to date.
