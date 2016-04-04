U.S. probes alleged dumping of HFC-134a

The Commerce Department has launched an inquiry to determine whether imports of a refrigerant from China have been sold in the U.S. at prices below their fair market value, a practice called dumping. In response to a petition filed by the American Hydrofluorocarbon Coalition, the department is looking at pricing trends associated with imports of hydrofluorocarbon-134a, a coolant widely used in automobile air conditioners. According to the industry coalition, imports from China increased by more than 35% from 2013 to 2015. As a result, the group contends, U.S. manufacturers of fluorochemicals are losing market share and prices are rapidly falling. “Without relief from unfair trade, the U.S. industry will be unable to continue investing in U.S. production of refrigerants,” the coalition says. Members of the group include Arkema, Chemours, Honeywell, Hudson Technologies, and Mexichem Fluor. Before antidumping duties are imposed, the International Trade Commission, a Commerce Department unit, will determine whether U.S. producers are being harmed by the Chinese imports. A preliminary finding is due on April 18.