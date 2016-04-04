Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Violations of data rules on the rise

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
April 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

More pharmaceutical companies than ever before are being warned by FDA because they allegedly falsified, altered, or failed to keep accurate data about how their drugs are made and tested, according to an analysis by the Health Research Institute (HRI). At issue are data integrity violations of FDA’s manufacturing regulations, which are meant to ensure that drugs are safe, effective, and without defects that might harm patients. From 2010 to 2012, just five drugmakers were cited for such violations, says HRI, a part of global consulting and auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. But from 2013 to 2015, two dozen were cited, and nearly all were located outside the U.S. Of the 29 warning letters FDA sent to drug companies for data integrity issues over the last five years, 18 went to facilities based in India and six in China, HRI says. Although nearly 70% of FDA’s inspections were conducted domestically, only one facility in the U.S. was cited for a violation. FDA increased its focus on data integrity after Congress in 2012 gave the agency more money and increased authority to conduct inspections.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Indian drug firms struggle with quality issues
Europe Seeks Drug Withdrawals
Europe Seeks Drug Suspensions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE