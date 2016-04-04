WHO faults Indian vaccine plant

The World Health Organization has issued a Notice of Concern to Cadila Healthcare after it found quality control deficiencies at the company’s vaccine plant in Moraiya, India. The agency will not qualify any new products made at the plant until Cadila improves its quality assurance systems. During an inspection in October 2015, WHO inspectors found, among other problems, that Cadila employees falsified results on several vaccine batches that had tested positive for contamination. Cadila blames sloppy work by a microbiologist who has since been fired. Cadila also admits to poor review mechanisms at its labs and a lack of management supervision. The company says it is striving to upgrade controls at the plant, which does not supply the U.S.
