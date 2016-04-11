Advertisement

Materials

2016 SCI Scholars announced

by Linda Wang
April 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
The American Chemical Society has named 27 students as its 2016 SCI Scholars. Supported by the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), and ACS, the program places outstanding chemistry and chemical engineering undergraduate students in 10-week industrial internships. Scholars also receive $1,000 for professional development and the opportunity to recognize a high school science teacher who impacted their careers. For more information, visit www.acs.org/sci.

The following are the scholars, their institutions, and their internship placements:

Christopher Balzer, Arizona State University; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ariz.

Patrick Brennan, Missouri University of Science & Technology; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ariz.

Emma Brown, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis; Hexion, Stafford, Texas

Abigail Cawoski, Westminster College; LyondellBasell Industries, Cincinnati

Jenalyn Clegg, Brigham Young University; Chemtura, Fords, N.J.

Kathleen Cooley, University of Maryland; W.R. Grace, Columbia, Md.

Alicia Curti, University of Nebraska, Lincoln; Honeywell, Geismar, La.

Claire Dang, University of Tulsa; Carus Corp., LaSalle, Ill.

Kyle Diuro, Villanova University; Chemtura, Perth Amboy, N.J.

Emma Donahoe, Hope College; ExxonMobil, Baytown, Texas

Joshua Greenlee, Ohio University, Athens; Eastman Chemical, Kingsport, Tenn.

Stephanie Guerin, University of South Carolina, Columbia; ExxonMobil, Baton Rouge, La.

Crystal Gunther, Meredith College; Chemtura, Naugatuck, Conn.

Xin Ru Han, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities; Dow Chemical, Midland, Mich.

Janson Ho, University of Rochester; Albemarle, Baton Rouge, La.

Isabella Hung, New York University; Air Liquide, Dallas, Texas

Melissa Huynh, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa; Chevron Phillips, Pasadena, Texas

Sandhiya Kannan, Stony Brook University, SUNY; Chemtura, Naugatuck, Conn.

Kimberlee Keithley, Rochester Institute of Technology; Dow Corning, Midland, Mich.

Thao Le, University of California, Berkeley; Trinseo, Midland, Mich.

Michael Malmberg, Brigham Young University; Trinseo, Midland, Mich.

Michael Pfaff, University of California, Riverside; Westlake Chemical, Sulphur, La.

Joy Rutherford, Michigan State University; Milliken & Co., Spartanburg, S.C.

Shadi Torabi, University of California, Los Angeles; LyondellBasell, Houston

Luan Tran, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge; Chevron Phillips, Sweeny, Texas

Zachary Weintraut, Camden County College; Carus Corp., LaSalle, Ill.

Jonathon Wheelwright, Brigham Young University; Chevron Phillips, Baytown, Texas.

Announcements of ACS news can be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

