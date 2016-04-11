2016 SCI Scholars announced

The American Chemical Society has named 27 students as its 2016 SCI Scholars. Supported by the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), and ACS, the program places outstanding chemistry and chemical engineering undergraduate students in 10-week industrial internships. Scholars also receive $1,000 for professional development and the opportunity to recognize a high school science teacher who impacted their careers. For more information, visit www.acs.org/sci.
The following are the scholars, their institutions, and their internship placements:
Christopher Balzer, Arizona State University; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ariz.
Patrick Brennan, Missouri University of Science & Technology; Chemtura, El Dorado, Ariz.
Emma Brown, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis; Hexion, Stafford, Texas
Abigail Cawoski, Westminster College; LyondellBasell Industries, Cincinnati
Jenalyn Clegg, Brigham Young University; Chemtura, Fords, N.J.
Kathleen Cooley, University of Maryland; W.R. Grace, Columbia, Md.
Alicia Curti, University of Nebraska, Lincoln; Honeywell, Geismar, La.
Claire Dang, University of Tulsa; Carus Corp., LaSalle, Ill.
Kyle Diuro, Villanova University; Chemtura, Perth Amboy, N.J.
Emma Donahoe, Hope College; ExxonMobil, Baytown, Texas
Joshua Greenlee, Ohio University, Athens; Eastman Chemical, Kingsport, Tenn.
Stephanie Guerin, University of South Carolina, Columbia; ExxonMobil, Baton Rouge, La.
Crystal Gunther, Meredith College; Chemtura, Naugatuck, Conn.
Xin Ru Han, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities; Dow Chemical, Midland, Mich.
Janson Ho, University of Rochester; Albemarle, Baton Rouge, La.
Isabella Hung, New York University; Air Liquide, Dallas, Texas
Melissa Huynh, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa; Chevron Phillips, Pasadena, Texas
Sandhiya Kannan, Stony Brook University, SUNY; Chemtura, Naugatuck, Conn.
Kimberlee Keithley, Rochester Institute of Technology; Dow Corning, Midland, Mich.
Thao Le, University of California, Berkeley; Trinseo, Midland, Mich.
Michael Malmberg, Brigham Young University; Trinseo, Midland, Mich.
Michael Pfaff, University of California, Riverside; Westlake Chemical, Sulphur, La.
Joy Rutherford, Michigan State University; Milliken & Co., Spartanburg, S.C.
Shadi Torabi, University of California, Los Angeles; LyondellBasell, Houston
Luan Tran, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge; Chevron Phillips, Sweeny, Texas
Zachary Weintraut, Camden County College; Carus Corp., LaSalle, Ill.
Jonathon Wheelwright, Brigham Young University; Chevron Phillips, Baytown, Texas.
