April 11, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 15

Could low-cost manufacturing techniques finally broaden commercial adoption of the two-dimensional material?

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 15
Materials

Graphene’s global race to market

Could low-cost manufacturing techniques finally broaden commercial adoption of the two-dimensional material?

Notable chemists who should have won the Nobel

Personality, politics, death, and bad luck explain why the prize eluded these chemistry pioneers

Explosive used in Brussels isn’t hard to detect

Various methods can identify triacetone triperoxide—but only if they can get a close look at the container where it’s hiding

  • Pharmaceuticals

    New drug candidates shine in San Diego

    First-time disclosures symposium spotlights the process of developing clinical candidates

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Gilead buys Nimbus’s NASH portfolio

    $400 million deal adds ACC inhibitors to Gilead’s liver disease pipeline

  • Business

    Cellulosic ethanol comes into view

    As the first U.S. plants come on-line, the path forward may lead away from home

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Sticky gecko-inspired material conducts electricity

Flexible adhesive patch could lead to better electrodes for heart monitors and fitness sensors

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Sea, sand, and science

 

Job listings

