Policy

ACS ChemChamps seeks the next great chemistry communicator

by Darcy Gentleman, ACS staff
April 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS
ACS ChemChamps logo, a golden statuette in a lab coat.
Credit: ACS

Have you wanted to develop your communications skills for a better chance at a job or a grant? Perhaps you’d just like to be able to share what excites you in science with friends and family.

Chemists under the age of 35 (you must be born on or after Jan. 2, 1980) can enter the 2016 ACS Chemistry Champions contest for a chance to win a trip to ACS headquarters in Washington, D.C., for science communications training. Finalists win a trip to the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia in August to compete in the finals.

To enter the contest, produce a three-minute or shorter video of yourself explaining your chemistry research or a chemical concept. Remember that your audience is composed of nonscientists. Upload your video to YouTube, and e-mail the link to chemchamps@acs.org along with a release form you can download from www.acs.org/chemchamps. ACS will post eligible videos to bit.ly/chemchamps2016.

Those making it through Round 1, either by judges’ choice or number of views, will be notified on May 5. Contest details, dates, and eligibility are available at www.acs.org/chemchamps.

To all those older than 35, encourage a younger chemist to enter today. You could help their career blossom. The deadline to enter has been extended to April 25.

Announcements of ACS news can be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

