Environment

ACS GCI forms Biochemical Technology Leadership Roundtable

by Linda Wang
April 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
In collaboration with several biobased chemical companies, the ACS Green Chemistry Institute (ACS GCI) has launched the Biochemical Technology Leadership Roundtable to identify and address scientific challenges, such as how to scale up biochemical technologies in a sustainable way.

“Our mission is to facilitate greater industry implementation of relevant technologies to improve the competitiveness and attractiveness of the field,” says David Constable, director of ACS GCI.

Membership is open to all companies in the biobased and renewable chemical/product value chain, including consumer-facing companies, and companies joining by June 16 are considered founding members.

ACS GCI convenes four other roundtables focusing on advancing green chemistry and engineering within their respective industrial fields: pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturer’s, formulators’, and hydraulic fracturing.

For more information, e-mail Ann Lee-Jeffs at a_lee-jeffs@acs.org, or goo.gl/4HINyS.

