Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

ACS Omega selects global team of editors

by Linda Wang
April 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Cornelia Bohne
Bohne
A photo of Cornelia Bohne.
Credit: Courtesy of Cornelia Bohne
Bohne

A diverse team of global experts has been selected to lead ACS Omega, the American Chemical Society’s newest open access journal publishing peer-reviewed articles. Based in the Americas, Europe, India, and China, the editors not only represent key geographic regions of active R&D, but they also bring expertise from four distinct scientific areas of interest.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Krishna Ganesh
Ganesh
A photo of Krishna Ganesh
Credit: Courtesy of Krishna Ganesh
Ganesh
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Luis Liz-Marzán
Liz-Marzán
A photo of Luis Liz-Marzán.
Credit: Courtesy of Luis Liz-Marzán
Liz-Marzán
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Deqing Zhang
Zhang
A photo of Deqing Zhang.
Credit: Courtesy of Deqing Zhang
Zhang

The new editors are Cornelia Bohne, a professor of chemistry at the University of Victoria in Canada; Krishna Ganesh, director of the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER) in Pune, India; Luis Liz-Marzán, Ikerbasque research professor and scientific director at Centre for Cooperative Research in Biomaterials (CIC biomaGUNE) in Spain; and Deqing Zhang, director of the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in China.

Bohne’s research focuses on developing the fundamental understanding of the dynamics of supramolecular systems and on applying this knowledge to functional supramolecular materials.

Ganesh is an expert in modified DNA and peptide nucleic acids as novel cell-penetrating agents. As the first (founding and serving) director of IISER, Ganesh has built a unique, interdisciplinary infrastructure in which teaching and education are wholly integrated into state-of-the-art research.

Liz-Marzán’s research focuses on nanoparticle synthesis and assembly, nanoplasmonics, and the development of nanoparticle-based sensing and diagnostic tools. He most recently served as a senior editor of the ACS journal Langmuir.

Zhang’s research focuses on organic functional materials involving synthesis of organic functional molecules, spectroscopic studies, characterizations of self-assembly structures and optoelectronic properties, as well as applications for chemo/biosensing and imaging.

“The ACS Omega editors have themselves authored in aggregate more than 850 peer-reviewed research articles, book chapters, and patents,” says Penelope Lewis, director of editorial and new product development in ACS Publications. “Their prolific publishing records and academic and professional achievements set the foundation for a team that will define and lead the editorial vision for the journal, drawing on a geographically diverse editorial board they will soon enlist—to be composed of active researchers with wide-ranging expertise and scientific backgrounds across chemistry, chemical engineering, and allied interdisciplinary scientific fields.”

ACS Omega is now accepting research submissions and will publish its first articles online early this summer.

Announcements of ACS news can be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Teri Odom named editor in chief of Nano Letters
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Teri Odom named editor-in-chief of Nano Letters
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Applied Bio Materialsto launch in April

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE