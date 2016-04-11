ACS updates its resources for two-year colleges

ACS has updated its “Guidelines for Chemistry in Two-Year College Programs” to address topics such as partnerships between institutions, students’ employability skills, and the development of a safety culture.
The guidelines, approved by the ACS Committee on Education, provide a framework for reviewing chemistry education at two-year colleges and identifying opportunities for growth and improvement.
The “ACS Assessment Tool for Chemistry in Two-Year College Programs” has also been revised to reflect changes to the guidelines. Two-year colleges wanting ACS’s feedback on the results of their assessment can register online through April 21 at www.acs.org/2YGuidelines.
