ADC deals focus on linker technology

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has licensed technology from AstraZeneca’s MedImmune arm for making antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) as cancer treatments. In exchange for a fee and milestone payments, Regeneron gets rights to use MedImmune’s method for linking a pyrrolobenzodiazepine-based cytotoxic drug to an antibody. Similarly, Oxford BioTherapeutics has licensed Nerviano Medical Sciences’ drug-linker technology. Nerviano will make and supply the cytotoxic-drug-and-linker combination, which is based on DNA-intercalating duocarmycin analogs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter