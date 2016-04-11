Angus opens Singapore center

The nitroalkanes specialist Angus Chemical has opened a customer application center in Singapore. Elicia Yee, the firm’s Asia-Pacific business manager, says the center will cater to regional customers in markets such as life sciences, home and personal care, paints and coatings, and metalworking fluids. Angus, which was part of Dow Chemical until February 2015, operates similar centers in the U.S., Brazil, and China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter