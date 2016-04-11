Call for papers: MWRM 2016

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2016 Midwest Regional Meeting, which will take place on Oct. 26–28, in Manhattan, Kan.
In addition to nine technical symposia and six poster sessions, the meeting will feature the Midwest ACS Award Symposium, a graduate and undergraduate award symposium, and an exhibition.
Abstracts are due on Aug. 15. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit mwrm2016.sites.acs.org. The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 26.
