Call for papers: SERMACS 2016

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2016 Southeast Regional Meeting (SERMACS), which will be held on Oct. 23–26 at the Columbia Convention Center in South Carolina.
The meeting’s theme is Catalyzing Chemical Changes. Highlights include plenary talks by Martin Chalfie, Harry Gray, Rhonda Craig, and Arthur C. Cope Scholars Miguel Garcia-Garibay, Luis Campos, and William Dichtel.
Activities for high-school chemistry teachers and undergraduate students are planned for the first day of the meeting. Undergraduates are encouraged to submit posters and oral presentations to any of the symposia or technical sessions or to the Monday evening undergraduate poster session held during the Sci-Mix social event.
Abstracts are due on Aug. 15. To submit an abstract, visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit sermacs2016.org. The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 19.
