Chinese, Indian firms add fluorochemicals

The Chinese firm Juhua will manufacture hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)-1234yf for Honeywell under a new agreement between the two firms. Last month, India’s Navine Fluorine International signed a similar deal with Honeywell involving production in India. HFO-1234yf is a low-global-warming-potential automotive refrigerant gas developed jointly by Honeywell and Chemours. Another Indian chemical maker, SRF, intends to make the chemical on its own. SRF says it will build a pilot plant to try out its in-house manufacturing process for HFO-1234yf.
