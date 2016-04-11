Daiichi to shutter Japanese API plant

Daiichi Sankyo will close an active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) plant in Hiratsuka, Japan, by September 2017. Opened in 1962, the facility employs 150 people and is one of Daiichi Sankyo’s four API plants in Japan. The announcement came on the day the firm unveiled a five-year plan that calls for business streamlining and cost reductions. As part of its new strategy, oncology will become Daiichi Sankyo’s core business. The company noted that one of its most profitable drugs, the hypertension drug Olmesartan, will lose patent protection next year.
