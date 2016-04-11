DuPont won’t reopen plant after tragedy

DuPont will not restart the Lannate and Vydate brand carbamate insecticide plant that it shut down after a methyl mercaptan leak in November 2014 killed four workers. “We believe significant changes in market conditions during the period of the shutdown will persist over the long term and do not support restarting the facility,” the company says, adding it will “honor the memory of the employees we lost.” Last year, OSHA cited DuPont with 11 worker safety violations and fined the company nearly $100,000 over the accident.
