Evonik makes amino acid for shrimp

Farm-raised shrimp and other crustaceans will soon have a feed additive manufactured just for them. In Antwerp, Belgium, Evonik Industries has started up the world’s first plant to produce a dipeptide of two methionine molecules. The specialty amino acids allow fish farmers to use smaller quantities of pricey fish meal, making aquaculture more efficient and sustainable, the company says. Evonik is testing the dipeptide on other species.
