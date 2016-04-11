Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Gallium corroles can image tumors and destroy them

Carboxylated derivatives are more effective at killing cancer cells than cisplatin

by Bethany Halford
April 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Scientists know that gallium corroles—molecules that are one carbon shy of being porphyrins—can kill cancer cells. Gallium corroles also happen to have properties that make them excellent fluorescence imaging agents. That means doctors could potentially follow a gallium corrole’s progress as it slays cancer cells. A team led by Harry B. Gray of Caltech and John Termini and Punnajit Lim of the Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope now show that adding a carboxylate group to a gallium corrole improves the compound’s ability to get into cells (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2016, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1517402113). With this modification, the gallium corroles were able to kill several types of cancer cells at doses lower than what’s needed for the popular chemotherapeutic agent cisplatin to be effective. The team made two carboxylated gallium corroles. One of them they modified with aminocaproic acid (shown). The other they derivatized with phosgene. Because synthesis of the former requires no harsh reagents, the researchers suggest it could be a promising lead for anticancer and imaging use.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
X-rays activate cancer drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Contrast agents improve fluorescence-guided surgery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Product Precursor Could Hit Cancer Selectively

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE