Important journalism

Rick Mullin’s article on the fate of a small Louisiana town when a large chemical company moves in was a very important, oft neglected, piece of journalism (C&EN, March 21, page 33). I applaud you for illuminating the lesser-known consequences of an industry we are all a part of. More writing like Mr. Mullin’s is encouraged for your magazine so that chemists can aspire to become better informed stewards of our discipline.
Maurice K. Payne
Iowa City, Iowa
Corrections:
March 7, page 9: The science news story about UC Berkeley pondering whether to disband its College of Chemistry incorrectly stated that Gilbert N. Lewis was an organic chemist. Although Lewis made many contributions to organic chemistry, he was a physical chemist by training.
March 7, page 40: The cover story about regenerating degraded soil incorrectly said the amount of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere increases by about 4.3 billion metric tons annually. The amount of carbon in the Earth’s atmosphere increases by that amount annually.
March 14, page 11: In the science news story on intrazeolitic chemistry, the formula for the reduced form of the benzene mimic is C3H3O3+, not C3H3O32+.
