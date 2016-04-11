Nanoco, Dow alter quantum dot pact

The quantum dot technology firm Nanoco has modified its license agreement with Dow Chemical, making the pact nonexclusive in exchange for lower royalties from Dow’s sales of quantum dots made with Nanoco’s cadmium-free technology. Dow opened a plant in South Korea that is now supplying samples to potential customers in the electronics industry, where the materials help improve display color. Nanoco says the new agreement will free it to pursue additional routes to market.
