Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

New record for longest linear carbon chain

Researchers say it’s the closest approximation yet achieved of carbyne, an elusive and controversial material

by Matt Davenport
April 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A computer generated image shows two nested carbon nanotubes encaging a single strand of carbon atoms.
Credit: Lei Shi/University of Vienna
A long, linear carbon chain (red) resides within two carbon nanotubes (gray), as shown from two perspectives. The inner tube has a diameter of about 0.7 nm.

An international research team has created the longest linear carbon chain to date by linking more than 6,000 carbon atoms into a single-file strand that stretches for nearly a micrometer (Nat. Mater. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nmat4617).

The previous record stood at around 100 carbon atoms, making the new result the closest approximation scientists have to carbyne, one of the world’s more contentious materials, says team leader Thomas Pichler of the University of Vienna.

Theoretically, carbyne is an infinite line of carbon atoms, strung together with alternating single and triple bonds, with higher strength and stiffness than carbon’s multidimensional allotropes: graphene, nanotubes, and diamond. But real linear carbon chains are prone to cross-link explosively. This instability and a litany of substances misidentified as carbyne have led to hot disputes when new claims of carbyne arise.

Pichler and his team deliberately dubbed their creations “long, linear carbon chains” and addressed the instability problem by growing their chains inside protective carbon nanotubes. The researchers annealed empty double-walled tubes with specific inner diameters—about 0.7 nm—under high vacuum to bolster formation of linear carbon chains. The team thus created much longer chains and many more of them compared with previous efforts, Pichler says.

This is an exciting study, says Hisanori Shinohara, a nanocarbon chemist at Nagoya University. “The next important and definitely required step is to extract the linear chain molecules from the carbon nanotubes” to understand their properties, he adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
16-carbon ring is doubly antiaromatic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Contention Over Carbyne
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Creating Precise Porous Carbon Fibers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE