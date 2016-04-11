Advertisement

Policy

Notification required for new consumer products with TCE

by Cheryl Hogue
April 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
EPA is requiring companies notify it about any intended additional uses of the solvent trichloroethylene (TCE) in consumer products sold in the U.S. EPA will then evaluate the uses of the product, determine whether they pose a health risk to consumers, and possibly place restrictions on them. Exposure to TCE is linked to cancer, reproductive problems, and other adverse health effects. The new requirement, unveiled last week, comes after EPA in 2015 struck a deal with the manufacturer of a fixative used in arts and crafts to phase out TCE in the product. The move will affect nearly all new consumer products, with a few exceptions that include cleaners and degreasers, lubricants, and pepper spray. The regulation does not, however, affect ongoing commercial uses of trichloroethylene or consumer products containing the chemical that are already on the market. EPA has been embroiled in a political battle over its health assessment and possible regulation of trichloroethylene in commercial settings.

