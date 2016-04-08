Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Researchers watch biomolecules fold

Force spectroscopy enables first direct observations of folding transition paths

by Stu Borman
April 8, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry


Courtesy of Michael T. Woodside
Know when to fold ’em The left plot shows how the energy of a biomolecule changes as it folds (red arrow), starting in an unfolded state and then traversing a high-energy barrier region and transition state (‡) to end up in a folded state. The right plot depicts data from DNA hairpin unfolding observed with force spectroscopy. It shows the distance, or extension, between the two ends of the DNA, the transition path (red line), and the transition path time (ttp).

As biomolecules such as DNA and proteins fold, they follow certain paths that take them from a disordered state to a folded one. These so-called folding transition paths are extremely brief, so researchers have not been able to analyze them directly by purely experimental methods.

Michael T. Woodside of the University of Alberta and coworkers have now observed and measured biomolecular folding transition paths for the first time by direct experiment alone (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aad0637).

They used optical tweezers and force spectroscopy to observe the microscopic diffusive motions of a DNA hairpin and a prion protein dimer as they wiggled their way along folding paths. Optical tweezers use radiation pressure from a laser beam to grab hold of and move molecules, and force spectroscopy measures the molecular forces and displacements that result from those manipulations.

The technique could help researchers classify different types of folding transition paths and uncover the way disease-related biomolecules such as prion proteins misfold.

Up to now, scientists could only estimate folding transition paths by computer modeling or by combining theory with experiment. These approaches depend on assumptions about how folding systems react to shifts in temperature and other changes in conditions. But recent improvements in the time resolution of optical tweezer methods enabled Woodside and coworkers to skip the assumptions and observe transition paths directly.

The researchers used optical tweezers to grab each end of a biomolecule and apply force to change its folding state. By measuring the distance between the two ends of the molecule, the team could monitor changes in the DNA or protein’s length, or “extension,” which serves as a proxy for changes in bond angles that occur as the molecule folds. The researchers use these distances to determine the timing and energy of the folding transition.

“This is truly spectacular work,” says biophysicist William A. Eaton of the National Institutes of Health, an expert in transition-path analysis. His NIH colleague, protein folding specialist Hoi Sung Chung, points out that the averages and distributions of transition times determined in the study agree well with theoretical estimates. The researchers’ “use of advanced optical tweezer technology to successfully measure the transition-path time distributions for the first time in near-perfect agreement with theory is simply amazing,” Chung says.

Thomas Perkins of JILA, in Boulder, Colo., who specializes in single-molecule measurements of biological systems, notes that the DNA hairpin and prion protein dimer have relatively long transition path times, so “the challenge to the field will be to extend the approach to small globular proteins with faster transition path times.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pressure control helps NMR analyze protein as it folds﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Technique reveals never-before-seen states as protein unfolds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scanning probe method measures vibrations between a pair of molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE