Start-up Entasis has hefty funding round

The antibiotics start-up Entasis Therapeutics has raised $50 million in its second round of financing. Entasis was spun off from AstraZeneca in early 2015 after the big pharma firm failed to find a buyer for the unit. AstraZeneca initially committed up to $40 million to the new company; this next funding round, from outside firms, will help support Entasis’s most advanced drug candidate, ETX0914, a gyrase inhibitor in Phase II studies to treat gonorrhea.
